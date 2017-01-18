Jammeh’s recalcitrance: Nigeria’s warship on the way to his country

Nigeria’s newest warship, the NNS Unity, is sailing towards The Gambia ahead of possible military intervention over President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to accept election defeat and step down when his term expires on Thursday. A Nigerian military source told the BBC the patrol vessel was currently sailing off the coast of Ghana after leaving from the commercial capital, Lagos. The initial aim is to put on a show of force rather than to launch an attack.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

