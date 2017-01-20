Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jammeh’s Whereabouts Remain Unknown Hours After Barrow’s Inauguration

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Gambia | 0 comments

The former Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh’s whereabouts remain unknown after the new president of the country, Adama Barrow was sworn into office. Recall that Adama Barrow took to his social media page yesterday to declare the reign of the former president, Yahya Jammeh over in reaction to the extension of tenure ranted to him by…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Jammeh’s Whereabouts Remain Unknown Hours After Barrow’s Inauguration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.