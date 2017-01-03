Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Janelle Monae Serves Looks At Palm Springs Film Festival

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

When Janelle Monae isn’t recording or performing, the fashionable singer can be sure to be found at an event making a fashion statement. She was in attendance at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala in Palm Springs and her outfit caught our eye!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Janelle Monae Serves Looks At Palm Springs Film Festival appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.