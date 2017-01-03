Janelle Monae Serves Looks At Palm Springs Film Festival

When Janelle Monae isn’t recording or performing, the fashionable singer can be sure to be found at an event making a fashion statement. She was in attendance at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala in Palm Springs and her outfit caught our eye!

The post Janelle Monae Serves Looks At Palm Springs Film Festival appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

