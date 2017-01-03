Janelle Monae Serves Looks At Palm Springs Film Festival
When Janelle Monae isn’t recording or performing, the fashionable singer can be sure to be found at an event making a fashion statement. She was in attendance at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala in Palm Springs and her outfit caught our eye!
The post Janelle Monae Serves Looks At Palm Springs Film Festival appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG