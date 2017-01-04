Janet Jackson and 3 oldest world celebrity mothers

Singer Janet Jackson has at the age of 50 given birth to her first child, a baby boy, her publicist has confirmed. A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, were “thrilled” to welcome the infant, Eissa Al Mana. However, Janet Jackson is far from the only famous face to give birth later in life.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

