Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Reveals Their Baby’s Name

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Pop icon, Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their first child into the world. Her representative told People magazine in a statement: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting …

