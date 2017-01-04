Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Reveals Their Baby’s Name
Pop icon, Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their first child into the world. Her representative told People magazine in a statement: “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting …
The post Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Reveals Their Baby’s Name appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG