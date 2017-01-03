Pages Navigation Menu

Janet Jackson gives birth to baby son, Eissa – OregonLive.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Entertainment


Janet Jackson gives birth to baby son, Eissa
In this June 28, 2015 file photo, Janet Jackson accepts a BET Award. Janet Jackson has confirmed she's pregnant at 50. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). Print Email · David Greenwald | The Oregonian/OregonLive By David Greenwald | The …
How Old Is Too Old To Have A Baby? Janet Jackson Welcomes Son At 50, But Is That Normal?International Business Times
Janet Jackson Welcomes Her First Child Into The World — Find Out The Name & Gender HERE!PerezHilton.com
Dad Joe Jackson and Siblings La Toya and Jermaine Congratulate Janet on New Son: 'How Exciting!'PEOPLE.com
New Zimbabwe.com –Atlanta Journal Constitution –ABC News –Yahoo News
all 388 news articles »

