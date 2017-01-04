Pages Navigation Menu

Janet Jackson Gives Birth to Her First Child

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Janet Jackson has an extra exciting reason to celebrate the arrival of 2017! The pop singer on Tuesday, January 3rd, gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. According to the singer’s representative, “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” Congrats to her.

The post Janet Jackson Gives Birth to Her First Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

