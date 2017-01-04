Janet Jackson Gives Birth to Her First Child
Janet Jackson has an extra exciting reason to celebrate the arrival of 2017! The pop singer on Tuesday, January 3rd, gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. According to the singer’s representative, “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” Congrats to her.
