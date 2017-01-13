Janet Jackson is being ‘waited on hand and foot’ since birth of her baby

Talk about the benefits of marrying a billionaire!

It’s been a week since 50 year old Janet Jackson and her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child. According to new reports, Janet Jackson is getting waited on ‘hand and foot’ by her man staff.

An insider told Us Weekly that the singer and her child are living ‘a lavish life’ and added ‘nurses are

waiting on them hand and foot.’

Also reporting for duty is Janet’s experienced mom of 10, Katherine. A source revealed she plans to visit her daughter and grandson, and will be joined by Janet’s older brother Jermaine.

The singer and actress and her 41-year-old husband announced their happy news after she gave birth on January 3.

Janet, who is said to have converted to Islam, had previously kept tight-lipped on her pregnancy.

According to experts it almost certainly involved an intensive IVF course that would likely have involved donor eggs unless Jackson had already had her own frozen.

Her megarich husband works for The Al Mana Group, which was founded by his father, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana. It is now owned by Wissam and his brothers Hisham and Kamal.

The tycoon, who has an estimated worth of $1 billion, is the executive director of the group, which runs Harvey Nichols, Zara and Mango stores in the Middle East and also counts designer brands such as Hermes and Alexander McQueen among its portfolio.