Janet Jackson welcomes first child at age 50
American Pop superstar Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child at age 50 on Tuesday. Jackson and her husband. Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, welcomed their son Eissa into the world after a “stress-free” delivery. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” read the star’s official statement, which did not…
