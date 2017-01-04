Janet Jackson welcomes first child at age 50

American Pop superstar Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child at age 50 on Tuesday. Jackson and her husband. Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, welcomed their son Eissa into the world after a “stress-free” delivery. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” read the star’s official statement, which did not…

The post Janet Jackson welcomes first child at age 50 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

