“January 14th is Sacrosanct!” MMM Declares as it Urges Participants to Promote Scheme

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in MMM Nigeria, News | 0 comments

As participants prepare to be able to GH (Get Help) from money-doubling scheme Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the admin, via Twitter has declared that participants will be able to make withdrawals from the January 14 2017 which was stated when withdrawals were frozen. “January 14th is sacrosanct,” it stated, calling on members to have the […]

