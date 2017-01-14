Japan Overtakes US As Second-largest Market For Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin markets continue to evolve over time, which creates an intriguing paradigm shift. China remains the largest market for Bitcoin trading, but the number two position is up for grabs. For some time, the USD market held this place firmly, yet they have been overthrown by Japan. Over the past few days, there has been … Continue reading Japan Overtakes US As Second-largest Market For Bitcoin Trading
