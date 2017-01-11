Japanese 49-year-old Striker Kazuyoshi Miura Signs New Contract With His Club

Yokohama FC forward Kazuyoshi Miura will continue his career into his 50s after signing a new deal with the second-tier Japanese club.

Miura netted last year at the age of 49 to make him the oldest goalscorer in the history of their domestic league. He will turn 50 next month.

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan prior to his international retirement in 2000 and he is now set for his 32nd season as a professional.”I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my team-mates and supporters who have always given me support,” said Miura, who turns 50 on February 26.

He has been at Yokohama since 2005. When he joined, at the age of 38, many could have been forgiven for thinking the move was about a journeyman pro banking a final payday.

