Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World


Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role
Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) The Associated Press. By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JULIE …
Trump role for son-in-law Jared Kushner needs review, Democrats sayBBC News
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner under fire over conflicts of interest after White House appointmentThe Independent
A look at the business Trump's son-in-law is setting asideWashington Post
USA TODAY –SBS –New York Times –World Socialist Web Site
all 452 news articles »

