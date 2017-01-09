Jarring Footage Shows Latest Truck Killer Mowing Down Soldiers In Jerusalem [Video]

In a horrifying copycat act, a Palestinian rammed a truck into a group Israeli soldiers visiting a popular tourist spot in Jerusalem, killing four and wounding at least 15 on Sunday.

This incident is similar to those that happened in Nice and Berlin last year.

Video footage of the incident has been released and it’s not pretty. The driver was shot after he made his way through a small group of soldiers.

Here’s what Israeli’s PM had to say, according to The Daily Mail:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged the attacker ‘supported’ the Islamic State group, though he provided no details on what led to the finding. Speaking at the scene of the attack, Mr Netanyahu said the attacker has been identified and ‘according to all the signs he was a supporter of the Islamic State.’ He says there ‘definitely could be a connection’ between Sunday’s attack, which killed four Israeli soldiers, and recent attacks in France and Germany.

Here’s the video – watch from the 0:48 mark and prepare yourself:

