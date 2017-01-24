Jay Z is cashing out as Sprint reportedly Buys 33% Tidal for $200Million
Jay Z is selling one-third of his Tidal streaming service to Sprint for a whopping $200 million, according to a report released earlier today by Billboard. According to Forbes, as part of the deal, Tidal will become available to Sprint’s 45 million customers; the telecom giant’s CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board of directors. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG