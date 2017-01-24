Jay Z is cashing out as Sprint reportedly Buys 33% Tidal for $200Million

Jay Z is selling one-third of his Tidal streaming service to Sprint for a whopping $200 million, according to a report released earlier today by Billboard. According to Forbes, as part of the deal, Tidal will become available to Sprint’s 45 million customers; the telecom giant’s CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board of directors. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

