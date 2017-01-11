Jeep is preparing three brand new off-roaders that will give you deja vu
Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles is investing over $1 billion in two factories to produce three new Jeep models. The brand will launch a new Wagoneer, a new Grand Wagoneer, and a pickup based on the next Wrangler.
