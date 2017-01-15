Pages Navigation Menu

Jennifer Hudson To Help Announce Oscar Nominations

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson is to help announce the nominations for the 89th Academy Awards on Jan. 24. Also reading from the roster of nominees will be Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe, as well as Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. “In a departure from our tradition of a …

