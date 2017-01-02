Pages Navigation Menu

Jennifer Lopez Wears Matching Accessory To Drake’s Las Vegas Show

American singers and new lovebirds, Aubrey Graham popularly known as Drake and Jennifer Lopez who recently made their relationship public have taken the intimacy to a new level. The New lovebirds were seen together at Drake’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas rocking matching accessory. The 17-years difference has not stopped the music stars…

