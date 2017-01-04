Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jeremy Mansfield gets lambasted over political ambitions – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Jeremy Mansfield gets lambasted over political ambitions
Times LIVE
Jeremy Mansfield has been accused of being a wife beater and entering politics for financial gain, after the former 947 radio host announced his wish to enter politics in 2017. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. Ceiling collapse

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.