Jesus cleared to face Spurs

Manchester City have been cleared to play 19-year-old Brazilian winger Gabriel Jesus against Tottenham on Saturday after formally completing his £27m move from Palmeiras. Brazil international Jesus agreed a five-year deal with City in August.

He stayed with Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season in December. “He has the potential to become one of the best attacking players in the game,” said City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Jesus arrived at City at the start of the month but registration to play for his new club was reportedly delayed while the Football Association examined documents relating to his move.

City regard the player as the best young talent in South America and fought off interest from Barcelona.

Jesus was voted the best newcomer in the Brazilian top flight last season and was part of his country’s squad at the Rio Olympics.

The teenager said City boss Pep Guardiola was a huge influence in his decision to join.

Jesus added: “City is a club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Guardiola, and the squad.”

City are fifth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, after two defeats in the last three games.

