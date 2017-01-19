Jesus completes move to Manchester City

19-year-old striker,Gabriel Jesus has been signed for £27m from Palmeiras.

According to reports, the Brazilian, aims: “to be happy and to make all Manchester City fans happy too”, has been training with the club for three weeks while they completed due diligence regarding complications involving third-party ownership of the teenager.

Jesus said: “I want to win titles and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning. City is a club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Pep Guardiola, and the squad.”

“I’m getting to know everything. I’m very impressed by the size of the club, with the planning, the structure, the training ground is very big, I really like it. I can’t wait to start playing. You can’t avoid it [fans interested in him], people who live for football, who love football. I was very pleased that the fans wanted to find out about me, were following me, so when I run out onto the pitch, I’ll be playing for them.”

Jesus will take the No33 shirt, previously worn by a young Vincent Kompany after his arrival from Hamburg in 2008.

He said: “Yes, I plan to keep it. It’s the number I’ve been wearing since I turned professional,” he said. “It’s a number I ended up with and I really liked. I intend to wear it for many years. I asked if the number 33 was available, they said yes.

