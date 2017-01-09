Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jesus of The Yorubas: Redeemed By Tribe

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Ena Ofugara I wrote an article about three years ago “Jesus of the Yorubas” and said that there is a new colonization going on in the Niger Delta especially by the Yorubas. I said that except someone has this Yoruba accent, he is not close to God and cannot preach. I pointed out that Lagos was our new Jerusalem and Mecca.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.