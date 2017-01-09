Jesus of The Yorubas: Redeemed By Tribe
By Ena Ofugara I wrote an article about three years ago “Jesus of the Yorubas” and said that there is a new colonization going on in the Niger Delta especially by the Yorubas. I said that except someone has this Yoruba accent, he is not close to God and cannot preach. I pointed out that Lagos was our new Jerusalem and Mecca.
