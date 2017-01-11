Pages Navigation Menu

Jesus warns Kelechi: I’m here to conquer you

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports

GABRIEL Jesus has warned Kelechi Iheanacho that he hopes to conquer Manchester City and the world, following his switch to the Etihad Stadium this month. Jesus was signed by City last summer, but only joined up with the Premier League side this month following his £27million move from Palmeiras. The Brazil international has been working […]

The post Jesus warns Kelechi: I'm here to conquer you appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

