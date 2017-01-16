JHB Central College students, lecturers join Nehawu in protest – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
JHB Central College students, lecturers join Nehawu in protest
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Students and lecturers at the Johannesburg Central College have joined the National Health Educations and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in a protest outside the campus in Alexandra. Protesters have used burning tyres and rubble to …
