Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JHB Central College students, lecturers join Nehawu in protest – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
JHB Central College students, lecturers join Nehawu in protest
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Students and lecturers at the Johannesburg Central College have joined the National Health Educations and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in a protest outside the campus in Alexandra. Protesters have used burning tyres and rubble to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.