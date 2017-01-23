Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jhybo – Iya Yin [Remix] feat. CDQ, Oshine & Yung6ix (Prod. by Snagxy) – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Jhybo – Iya Yin [Remix] feat. CDQ, Oshine & Yung6ix (Prod. by Snagxy)
Daily Post Nigeria
Lima Records lead act and honcho Jhybo aka rap woli is back again and he is set to claim the scene this year. He kick starts the year with the remix of his hit single “Iya Yin” which dropped in September 2016. This remix is a star studded one as he
New Music Jhybo – 'Iya yin' remix ft Oshine, CDQ, Yung6ixPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.