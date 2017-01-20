Pages Navigation Menu

JIGAWA AND CLUSTER FARMING

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Beyound reasonable doubt cluster farming introduced by the present administration under the leadership of governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state have yielded a fruitful results as farmers began paying government back in cash and in kind. The executive secretary Jigawa state Agricultural Development Authority (JARDA) Alhaji Gambo said state government have achieved over 90% […]

