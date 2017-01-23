Jigawa Earmarks N21.2bn For Road Projects

Jigawa state government has earmarked N21.2 billion for the execution of various ongoing and new roads projects across the state.

The state commissioner of Works and Transport, Engineer Aminu Usman Gumel revealed this while shading more light on the 2017 budget allocation to his ministry.

He explained that, the state allocates N21.2 billion to the ministry to ensure achievement of its policy on road construction and renovation.

Gomel explained that, the projects include feeder roads, asphalt overlay and township roads. The commissioner said “the roads include Gagarawa to Bosuwa 79 Kilometres, Kila to Jangargari, 48 kilometres, rehabilitations of Tasheguwa to Guri 42 kilometres and Bulangu junction to Bulagu town 44 kilometres.

He added that other projects are six different feeder road with total length of over 150 kilometers include Shuwari to Chamo 29 kilometres, Garki to Doko 30.8, Jigawa Ali 45 kilometres at.

