Jigawa Govt. recruits 2300 teachers under N-Power programme
BusinessDay
Jigawa Govt. recruits 2300 teachers under N-Power programme
The Jigawa Government says it has recruited 2,300 teachers to teach in basic schools under N-Power programme of the Federal Government. Salisu Zakar, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this on …
