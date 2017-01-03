Jigawa State House Of Assembly Impeach Idris Garba As Speaker

The speaker of the Jigawa state House of Assembly, Idris Garba has reportedly been impeached by members of the House on Tuesday. He was impeached following allegations of gross misconduct, high handedness as well as abuse of power. 25 of the 30-member house signed the impeachment notice which was served by the Clerk of the …

The post Jigawa State House Of Assembly Impeach Idris Garba As Speaker appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

