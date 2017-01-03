Pages Navigation Menu

Jigawa State House Of Assembly Impeach Idris Garba As Speaker

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The speaker of the Jigawa state House of Assembly, Idris Garba has reportedly been impeached by members of the House on Tuesday. He was impeached following allegations of gross misconduct, high handedness as well as abuse of power. 25 of the 30-member house signed the impeachment notice which was served by the Clerk of the …

