Jigawa State House of Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Elects New One

The Jigawa State House of Assembly have impeached the Speaker, Idris Garba, after resumption from the festival holidays this morning and elected Alhaji Isa Idris as the new speaker. Garba is the third Speaker to vacate his position in recent weeks across Nigerian States after Abia and Rivers have also replaced their Speakers. According to reports, Alhaji …

