JIGAWA State House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached

JIGAWA IMPEACHES HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY SPEAKER. Jigawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram constituency to replace him. Why JIGAWA Speaker Was Impeached. The Siting was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Garba, and was attended by 23 members. According to reports, the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Hussaini Ali, had earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 of the 30 Assembly members, and which he read on the floor of the House. ALSO READ: I Was Impeached Because..-Ex Abia Speaker Breaks Silence Ali disclosed that members of the Assembly impeached the Speaker due to alleged high-handedness and abuse of power. The Deputy Speaker read the impeachment notice on the floor of the House, and confirmed the number of members that signed the notice. Garba said that 25 of the 30-member Assembly that endorsed the impeachment notice showed that it met the constitutional requirement of two-third to impeach any of its principal officers. . . . More details Shortly.

