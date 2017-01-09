Jimmy Fallon Wins Golden Globes With This Awesome Musical Opening [Video]

Of course, nothing has changed (other than the date now including a spanking new semi-permanent ‘7’), and so the Golden Globes once again saw a comedian enlisted to host the show.

This year, Jimmy Fallon was the man for the job and he really did put on a spectacular show.

You can see a full list of winners HERE.

Parodying the opening of the highly awarded La La Land, Jimmy Fallon, along with a stream of A-list nominees, broke it down on the red carpet driveway. Rolling Stone explains:

The cast of Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things were the scene-stealers: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) unleashed a visceral rap, backed by her kid cast mates, and Shannon Purser (Barb) arose from a pool to prove she’s “still alive.” The tone shifted when Fallon hit the piano to perform “Room Full of Stars,” a parody of the melancholy La La Land tune “City of Stars,” that featured guest spots from Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake.

Even if musicals aren’t your thing, there’s nothing like a little sing-song in the morning:

[source: rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

