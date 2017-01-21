Pages Navigation Menu

Jinmi Abduls – Bumper

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Jinmi Abduls no doubt had an amazing 2016 with songs like Pose remix featuring Boj DRB, Tinuke Eko,  Long Distance and Golden. He starts off the year with “Bumper” ! A banger that definitely assures us he will secure his spot as one of 2017’s breakthrough Artists ! This Jam is just too wavy and I […]

