Jinmi Abduls – Bumper
Jinmi Abduls no doubt had an amazing 2016 with songs like Pose remix featuring Boj DRB, Tinuke Eko, Long Distance and Golden. He starts off the year with “Bumper” ! A banger that definitely assures us he will secure his spot as one of 2017’s breakthrough Artists ! This Jam is just too wavy and I […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG