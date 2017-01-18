Joachim Iroko: Trial Of Man Who Named Dog ‘Buhari’ Adjourned To Mar. 20

The trial of Joachim Iroko, the man who named his dog after President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Magistrate’s Court of Ogun State, could not proceed due to the unavoidable absence of the presiding Magistrate, P. J. Ojikutu, who was said to be attending a screening exercise.

As a result of this, the case was adjourned to March 20, 2017 for hearing of the Motion on notice challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competence of the charge.

The spotlight had beamed on the accused in August 2016 after he was apprehended and detained by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly naming his pet dog ‘Buhari’.

While the arrest of the 41 years old trader triggered outcry and backlashes in the country’s social media community, Mr Iroko was subsequently arraigned in court for conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

However, in court today to represent Mr. Iroko were three Lagos-based legal practitioners; Messrs. Adeola Samuel Opeyemi, Esq, Tosin Adesioye, Esq. and human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong.

While for the prosecution was DSP. B.G. Emenike, Esq.

