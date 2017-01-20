Pages Navigation Menu

JOBS: Chief protocol officer ECA Addis Ababa

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Job Opening

Posting Title: Chief, Protocol, Visa and Liaison Service
Job Code Title: PROTOCOL OFFICER
Department/Office: ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFRICA
Duty Station: ADDIS ABABA
Posting Period: 17 January 2017 – 02 March 2017
Job Opening Number: 17-Protocol-ECA-73124-R-Addis Ababa (R)
