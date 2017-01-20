JOBS: Chief protocol officer ECA Addis Ababa
Job Opening
|Posting Title:
|Chief, Protocol, Visa and Liaison Service
|Job Code Title:
|PROTOCOL OFFICER
|Department/Office:
|ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFRICA
|Duty Station:
|ADDIS ABABA
|Posting Period:
|17 January 2017 – 02 March 2017
|Job Opening Number:
|17-Protocol-ECA-73124-R-Addis Ababa (R)
|Staffing Exercise
|N/A
