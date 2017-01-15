Joe Hart Hails Incredible Donnarumma

On loan Manchester City goalkeeper at Torino, Joe Hart has praised his Serie A counterpart, Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma as one who is of incredible talent.

The 17-year old sensation has been on everyone’s radar since breaking into the first team at Milan in October 2015. He has remained a permanent fixture in the starting XI.

Donnarumma has been seen as a replacement for Buffon in the national team and Hart is in awe of his talents and has huge expectations for him.

“Donnarumma is incredible, full stop,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport. “The fact he’s only 17 years old is almost irrelevant and just adds extra gloss to the situation.

“You can tell he’s at the top because he trains at the top. Age can only make him better, but he acts as if he’s already got a long career behind him.”

