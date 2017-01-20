Joe Scarborough: Trump’s speech ‘was a primal scream aimed at Washington, DC’

Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," called President Donald Trump’s inaugural address a "primal scream aimed at Washington, DC."

"Donald Trump’s speech was not an inaugural address," Scarborough tweeted after Trump’s speech Friday. "It was a primal scream aimed at Washington, DC."

He said in a subsequent tweet: "[CNN’s] Jake Tapper said Donald Trump’s speech was the most radical inaugural address he’s ever heard. I agree. It was unlike any that preceded it."

Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. He took the oath of office in front of the Capitol just before noon.

Trump attacked the Washington establishment throughout his speech and focused his praise on the American people. He also touted his "America First" motto that seemed to inform much of his foreign and domestic policy proposals during his campaign.

Scarborough and Trump had a contentious relationship throughout Trump’s run for president. Scarborough was highly critical of Trump in the months leading up to the election, and Trump often fired back at him on Twitter.

