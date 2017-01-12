Breaking: Despite militants’ threats, Osinbajo begins N’Delta visit on Monday – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Despite militants' threats, Osinbajo begins N'Delta visit on Monday

Breaking: Despite militants' threats, Osinbajo begins N'Delta visit on Monday
ASABA – NOTWITHSTANDING the threats by the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, and Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, to resume hostilities in the Niger Delta region, a team from the Presidency, led by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will …
