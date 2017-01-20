Joel Matip Now Eligible To Play For Liverpool As FIFA Dismiss Cameroon’s Case

Joel Matip is eligible for selection by Liverpool after FIFA ruled in their favour

World football’s governing body have finally ruled in favour of the Reds, allowing Matip to play against Swansea this weekend.

Cameroon had argued that he should not be allowed to play for Liverpool while the tournament in Gabon was on going

Joel Matip has not played for his country since June 2015, and showed little desire to end his self-imposed exile.

Matip, 25, made his decision citing a “bad experience” with the national team, but was still called up, despite insisting he had retired from international football.FIFA had wanted the dispute to be sorted out between Liverpool and Cameroon but were asked to step in.

A statement on the club’s official website declared: “Liverpool FC can confirm that all charges against the club and its player Joel Matip have been dismissed by FIFA following confirmation this evening from world football’s governing body.

“The club had requested FIFA to provide guidance on Matip’s eligibility after a complaint had been made by FECAFOOT to FIFA concerning the player’s purported call-up to the Cameroon national team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Following FIFA’s ruling, the club now considers the player available for selection.

“Matip was withdrawn from the Reds’ squad against Manchester United last Sunday as the club sought clarity on his eligibility, while he also missed the subsequent FA Cup tie at Plymouth Argyle.”

The post Joel Matip Now Eligible To Play For Liverpool As FIFA Dismiss Cameroon’s Case appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

