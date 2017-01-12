John Legend, Nicki Minaj Feature in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Official Soundtrack

The tracklist for the Fifty Shades Darker original motion picture soundtrack was unveiled yesterday, January 11. Aside Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, which is the only song from the soundtrack that’s been released. The rest are all-new tunes! Check out the tracklist below: 1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – …

The post John Legend, Nicki Minaj Feature in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Official Soundtrack appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

