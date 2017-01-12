Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Legend, Nicki Minaj Feature in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Official Soundtrack

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The tracklist for the Fifty Shades Darker original motion picture soundtrack was unveiled yesterday, January 11. Aside Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, which is the only song from the soundtrack that’s been released. The rest are all-new tunes! Check out the tracklist below: 1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post John Legend, Nicki Minaj Feature in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Official Soundtrack appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.