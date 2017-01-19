John Legend To Perform At The Grammys

American singer and songwriter John Legend is to perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards show honouring excellence in music. Others to grace the event with their music include Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, with additional performers to be announced shortly, organisers said. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA …

The post John Legend To Perform At The Grammys appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

