John Legend To Perform At The Grammys

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American singer and songwriter John Legend is to perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards show honouring excellence in music. Others to grace the event with their music include Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, with additional performers to be announced shortly, organisers said. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA …

