Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Mikel Obi Gets New Responsibility at New Club, Tianjin Teda

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has been handed a leadership role in his new Chinese club, Tianjin Teda. READ: Why I Moved To China, Mikel The club’s coach, Jaime Pacheco handed the Nigerian international the Number 10 jersey and captain band ahead of the new season, which starts soon. ALSO READ: John Terry Hails …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post John Mikel Obi Gets New Responsibility at New Club, Tianjin Teda appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.