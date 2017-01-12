John Mikel Obi: Midfielder insists China move not money motivated, but we don’t believe him

Nigeria international midfielder John Mikel Obi has insisted that he not move to China for money but to get more playing time to stay match-fit for the Super Eagles.

Mikel Obi on Friday, January 6 signed for Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA .

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Tianjin TEDA in a deal worth £140, 000 per week, a big increase in the £75, 000 he was earning at Chelsea.

With several European clubs interested in his service, the consensus has been that Mikel made the move to China because of the money, like the other football stars that have moved to that country since 2015.

The Super Eagles captain, however, denied that, saying he made the move to China to stay match-fit for the national team.

"I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining 6 months of my contract but it won’t be in the best interest of my country,” Mikel Obi told Owngoal Nigeria.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I seriously need matches to stay fit for Nigeria. Nigerians don’t deserve to miss out of the World Cup after back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.”

It is, however, difficult to believe considering the fact that Marseille, Valencia, AC Milan and several other European clubs were interested in him .

Signing for the above-mentioned clubs could have presented Mikel Obi with same, more playing time and more competitive football.

With everything he has achieved in football, Mikel has earned the right to make a move for money without any apology.

