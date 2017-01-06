John Obi Mikel Joins Chinese Club, Tianjin TEDA

After spending ten long years at English premier league side, Chelsea, John Obi Mikel has finally moved on. The Super Eagles captain who has enjoyed immense success at the club under different managers revealed he was seeking a move away from the club last month. Under new manager, Antonio Conte, Obi Mikel did not make a single start for the blues and was never included in the first team. Mikel turned down a contract offer from Spanish Club, Valencia and opted to join Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA. His new contract is worth a hefty £140,000 per week, making him Nigeria’s highest earning footballer.

