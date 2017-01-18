John Obi Mikel: Midfielder loses another game with new club, Tianjin TEDA

Although it’s just pre-season, Mikel has now lost two games for the side he signed for in the January transfer window.

John Obi Mikel is not enjoying a fine start to his career in China, losing his third game for new club Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel joined Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea in a £140, 000 per week deal .

The midfielder who is now the captain of the side led the team to another defeat on Tuesday, January 17.

Tianjin TEDA lost 1-0 to Dinamo Bucurest in a pre-season game as coach Jaime Pacheco continues to work on his side ahead of the new season in China.

The team also lost 6-2 defeat to Bundesliga II side, St. Pauli FC in a friendly game played last week.

Mikel opened his goal account for his new club in that game.

Tianjin TEDA lost 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game played on Wednesday, January 11 as Mikel made his debut for the Chinese club.

