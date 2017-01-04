John Obi Mikel’s Agent Talks About Reported Move To Valencia

John Obi Mikel has not agreed a four-year deal with Valencia, his agent has confirmed

Mikel’s agent John Shittu has denied claims that the 29-year-old has already agreed a four year deal to move to Valencia

John Obi Mikel has not made a single appearance for Chelsea this season

However, Mikel’s agent John Shittu has since denied reports that his client has signed a contract with the Spanish club.

“It is not true that Mikel is joining Valencia on a four-year deal,” Shittu told website AllNigeriaSoccer.

“The information is not correct.”

The 29-year-old currently earns £75,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, equating to a £3.9m-a-year salary.

Mikel is under contract with the Blues until June 2017.

