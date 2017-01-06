John Terry’s Special Tribute To John Obi Mikel As He Confirms Move To China

Chelsea captain John Terry has sent a heartfelt message to John Obi Mikel on Instagram following the midfielder’s departure from Stamford Bridge.

John Obi Mikel confirmed his exit in an open letter to Blues supporters on Friday after his move to Chinese Super League outfit Tainjin TEDA was finalised.

And the Nigerian international, who won two Premier League titles, four FA Cup trophies and a Champions League at Chelsea, has been praised for his service by former skipper Terry.

‘I would like to wish this LEGEND of a player and man all the very best with his move to China,’ the veteran defender wrote on Instagram.

‘Gutted to see you go “Old Boy” gonna miss you both on and off the pitch,so many great memories together.

‘Love ya Obi. Good luck mate.’

In his own letter on social media, Mikel thanks Chelsea fans, team-mates and managers for their supporter down the years.

