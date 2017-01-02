Joho accused of Sh1bn garbage collection tender scam – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Joho accused of Sh1bn garbage collection tender scam

Joho accused of Sh1bn garbage collection tender scam
By KENNEDY KANGETHE, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan now claims Mombasa County Government cannot account for Sh1 billion allegedly misappropriated through payment for garbage collection in the last four years. Hassan …
Omar hits Joho on environmental degradationHivisasa.com

