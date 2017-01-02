Joho accused of Sh1bn garbage collection tender scam – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Joho accused of Sh1bn garbage collection tender scam
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By KENNEDY KANGETHE, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan now claims Mombasa County Government cannot account for Sh1 billion allegedly misappropriated through payment for garbage collection in the last four years. Hassan …
Omar hits Joho on environmental degradation
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG