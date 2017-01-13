Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joho, MP Nassir released after allegedly being detained by Mombasa police – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Joho, MP Nassir released after allegedly being detained by Mombasa police
The Star, Kenya
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho address a crowd of youth after he was released from Mombasa DCI headquarters where he had been allegedly detained. /JOHN CHESOLI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Mombasa governor Hassan Joho …
Police raid Joho ally's Nyali home – VIDEODaily Nation
Joho, two MPs storm police station over arrest of gun dealerK24 TV
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho ARRESTED, police say they have not arrested himTUKO.CO.KE
Citizen TV (press release) –AllAfrica.com –Ghafla!Kenya –Hivisasa.com
all 38 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.