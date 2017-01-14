Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Join Tonto Dike, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, Kiki Omeli & More For Exquisite Magazine’s Annual Cervical Cancer Prevention Week Campaign

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

January is cervical cancer awareness month and Exquisite Magazine has started a campaign ‘#smearit’ in support of cervical cancer prevention. This is to encourage ladies to get their pap smear done and #getscreened. Also #spreadtheword  as #earlydetection is key. Everyone is encouraged to also join the #smearit selfie challenge by posting a picture of themselves with their […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.