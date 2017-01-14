Join Tonto Dike, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, Kiki Omeli & More For Exquisite Magazine’s Annual Cervical Cancer Prevention Week Campaign
January is cervical cancer awareness month and Exquisite Magazine has started a campaign ‘#smearit’ in support of cervical cancer prevention. This is to encourage ladies to get their pap smear done and #getscreened. Also #spreadtheword as #earlydetection is key. Everyone is encouraged to also join the #smearit selfie challenge by posting a picture of themselves with their […]
